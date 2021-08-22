Shelbyville trainer plans to show 26 Saddlebreeds during World Championship Horse Show

It’s the “Super Bowl” for the Saddlebred industry and trainer Gerhardt Roos is preparing to show 26 horses during championship week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best of the best has arrived in Kentucky to compete for the title of world champion.

It’s the “Super Bowl” for the Saddlebred industry.

"Not a lot of horses that we have in training will make it to state fair only the best of the best can show up here," Gerhardt Roos said.



Roos is the owner and head trainer at Rose Stables in Shelbyville.



He is showing 26 horses at this week’s World Championship Horse Show.

Throughout the year they prepare for shows like this, with lots of exercise every day to keep them fit for competition.



A lot of hard work goes into preparing the horses to go in front of the judges, who are looking for quality, performance and manners.



The shows promote the Saddlebred breed, and allow the horses and their trainers to show off their skills. It's called the world championship for a reason.

"Everybody from all over the country, all over the world, horses from Canada, we sometimes have people come in from England that bring their horses in here, the United States, they come from literally all over to compete in the World Championship Horse Show," Roos said.



There are competitions all week long, but the world champion will be crowned next Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.