World Championship Dainty Contest returns for 52nd year to Germantown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This annual Louisville street competition has a little something for everyone to enjoy.

The World Championship Dainty Contest is returning Monday to the Germantown neighborhood for its 52nd year, and it’s celebrated with festivities the Saturday and Sunday before according to a press release.

Saturday will start with a fundraiser at The Merryweather, and on Sunday Louisville can enjoy “Open Hauck’s” which includes a dunk tank, bologna sandwich eating contest and live music. Any donations will benefit both the Schnitzelburg Area Community Council (SACC) and Little Sisters of The Poor.

Monday is when the real competition starts though.

There will be food trucks and a beer garden, and for the first time ever, a Dainty Batting Cage provided by The Greater Germantown Business Association according to the release

John Ronayne, owner of Brewgrass Homebrew Supply, said they are excited about the Dainty Batting Cage.

“All members of the community not competing can try their hand at whacking the dainty - all the money raised will be donated to the Little Sisters of The Poor, SACC, and Greater Germantown Business Association organizations," Ronayne said.

German immigrants created Dainty in the late 1800s. It’s a street game played outside of the original Hauck Handy Store that has recently been reopened as Hauck’s Corner Bar according to the release.

“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone to Schnitzelburg for the 2nd Annual 3-day Dainty Festival and 52nd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest,” Jennifer Chappell, the president of SACC, said. “We’re honoring the cherished contest that George Hauck created 52 years ago and, this year, we’re excited to once again have the doors of Hauck’s Corner open on that last Monday in July.”

