Two men killed in 'workplace explosion' near Shively

The coroner identified Christopher Baril and Hugh S. Doty, Jr., as the victims of an explosion at the Dine Company warehouse in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are dead after a "workplace explosion" at the Dine Company warehouse near Shively.  It happened on Tuesday, June 27.

Hugh S. Doty, Jr., 55, and Christopher Baril, 60, were both injured in the explosion.

Baril died from injuries sustained in the explosion on June 30. Doty, Jr., died from his injuries on July 1.

According to the Louisville Metro Arson, this case is still under investigation.

