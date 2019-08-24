LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The Communications Workers of America announced that they have ended their unfair labor practice strike against AT&T. Workers will return to work at 1 p.m. on Wednesday

Louisville AT&T workers went on strike on alleged unfair labor practices.

Union representatives of AT&T's District Three said 20,000 wireline employees went on strike across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

In Louisville, about 30 workers were seen protesting early Aug. 24 by the AT&T building on Armory Place. The Communications Workers of America said they were striking because of unfair labor practices and because they are working without a contract.

AT&T's spokesperson released the following statement:

"A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to listen to their concerns and work with them on negotiating a new, improved contract for our employees. We’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off. We have offered the union terms that are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations; the company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees. The Southeast contract covers fewer than 8 percent of our employees. We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.”

On August 28, CWA announced that they were ending the strike and that members would return to work at 1 p.m.

"CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”

