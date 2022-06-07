Worker killed in accident at automotive parts factory in Elizabethtown

Investigators said the worker was accidentally hit by a forklift while working and died at the scene from his injuries.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A worker at an automotive parts factory in Elizabethtown was accidentally killed early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Elizabethtown Police, the accident happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa.

The company makes metallic structures, including bumpers, fuel tanks, and other supporting parts for heavy and light trucks, according to their website.

Investigators said Lance Winemiller, 24, was accidentally hit by a forklift while working. He died at the scene from his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

