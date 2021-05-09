Work search requirement reinstated for those seeking unemployment benefits in Kentucky

Kentuckians are required to search for work to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those who receive unemployment in the state of Kentucky, officials are reinstating work search requirements.

The requirement takes place on Sunday and the rule is for those to seek suitable full-time employment and at least one job contact.

Claimants are advised to keep a record of all of their job contacts, including the name of the business, the title of the position, the name and title of the person contacted, the date of the contact and the method – which can be phone, email or address.

Officials said that information must be provided during bi-weekly benefit requests.

“You are allowed a reasonable period of time to find work that is comparable in pay and skill level to your most recent employment. If you are not able to find comparable work after a reasonable period of time, or if that type of work is not available in your area, you must adjust your work search,” Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear said in April.

Claimants will not be required to conduct a job search if they:

• Are members of a trade union that finds work for them;

• Are students in an approved training program;

• Have a definite recall date within 12 weeks of their initial claim filing date;

• Are on a temporary leave of absence while still considered an employee; or

• Know their employer filed a mass electronic claim (E-Claim) on their behalf.

If you need more information on work search requirements, visit kcc.ky.gov.

