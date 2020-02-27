SEYMOUR, Ind. — Some leaders in Seymour hope to see a work release center up and running by the end of this year. It would be an alternative option for low-level offenders in the area, and help them transition back into society.

“We are going to have options other than just sending people back to jail," said J.L. Brewer, the director of Jackson-Jennings Community Corrections.

Brewer hopes it will fight jail overcrowding and bring down the county’s unemployment rate.

“This will be a program that will allow the judges to have a place to go other than jail in between probation violations," he said. “We are going to have a way to have people in house and actually provide the help that people.”

Brewer will oversee the 25,000 square foot center planned to be built along Dupont Drive.

“For the size and what we’re going to do we feel like we’re somewhat unique in this area," said Brewer.

The goal is for the shelter to be self-sustaining.

"The folks in there will pay a fee to stay there," said Brewer.

Still, it’s taking local dollars to get it up and running.County Commissioners just approved a bid from a developer, but the price tag right now is around $5.7 million.

“We are limited to $5 million," said Brewer, "We can’t go over that.”

Brewer says they’re negotiating to get that price down now. He thinks the payoff will be worth it, specifically when it comes to the unemployment rate here.

“We need workers," he said. "I think it’s a huge feather in our cap to say we can help these companies or these services who are looking for staff members and employees, here’s some people that are able bodied who can work and want to work.”

People in the program would have to get and maintain employment. Brewer says they won’t be violent offenders.

“Most of the individuals that will be in this facility are going to be folks with addiction or mental health problems.”

He says he’s heard some concerns, but ultimately sees this as a benefit for the community, not a drawback.

“These people are sitting next to us in our churches. These people are sending their children to the same schools we’re sending our children to, and they’re going to meet with the teachers just like we are. So I think to fear the facility itself I think that probably happens when you just don’t know how the facility works," said Brewer.

Brewer says if all goes as planned, but center could be up and running by the end of the year. It could house up to 150 people.

