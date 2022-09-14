Looking for work? Louisville airport hosting job fair at Hilton Garden Inn

The job fair is on Sept. 14 from noon to 6:00 p.m. for both full and part time positions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is searching for new employees to join their expanding team.

The airport is hosting a job fair on Sept. 14 for both full and part time positions. If hired, you could earn up to $21 an hour.

The fair is happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Crittenden Drive.

Officials for the airlines, car rental agencies, restaurants, retail shops, passenger services, janitorial, TSA, and UPS will all be there.

The job fair has positions open for airline agents, administrative roles, customer service, management trainees, rental care agents, security officers, service roles and much more.

On-site interviews will be conducted, so those who are interested are encouraged to come prepared with a resume or previous work experience information.

Applicants can even register to win two free roundtrip tickets to any of the nonstop destinations from SDF.

For more information, visit SDF's website.

