Castle in Woodstock is the most expensive home for sale in Connecticut

It even comes with a moat, but no knights or damsels in distress that we know of.

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut — The most expensive home for sale in Connecticut is an actual castle.

The home in Woodstock is on the market for $60 million. It even comes with a moat, but no knights or damsels in distress that we know of.

Point2, a real estate search firm compiled the listings for each state. It found the highest-priced home is an estate in Malibu, California worth about $225 million. The lowest-priced home on the list is a $3.7 million home in Bennington, Nebraska.

The home in Woodstock first went on the market in November 2021 for $35 million and the price was raised to $60 million in January, according to the MLS listing. It boasts nine bedrooms, 10 baths, and nearly 19,000 square feet of living space.

In case you have a Rapunzel fantasy, the highest tower is 127 feet tall. There are also 12 fireplaces. Built in 2010, the home has hardwood floors that use 25 different types of wood from all over the world. It has a raised stage and auditorium.

The castle is owned by Chris Mark, according to his website. It was featured in a Hallmark holiday movie last year, 'One Royal Holiday.'

The most expensive homes for sale in nearby states range from a $12 million property in Westerly, Rhode Island, to a $35 million oceanfront compound on Nantucket, to a property in Southampton, New York that lists for $155 million. It appears that none of them have a moat.

The castle is also the most expensive home for sale in New England.

One of the previous contenders for the most expensive home for sale in Connecticut was a vacant Darien estate that went on the market for $175 million in 2016. Currently, it is in the process of being purchased by the town for $100 million.

According to the MLS, the Woodstock castle is located about a 30-minute drive from the least expensive house in Connecticut, a $12,000 mobile home in Windham.

