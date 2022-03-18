Louisville police investigate deadly shooting on Woodmore Ave.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers found a man who had been shot around 9:45 a.m. Friday. They do not have any suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday morning in the Kenwood Hill neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Woodmore Ave. near New Cut Rd. and Southside Dr. around 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Mitchell said there are no suspects in this case. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or using the online tip portal.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.