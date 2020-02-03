LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Woodford Reserve has released its 2020 commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle.

Woodford Reserve is the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby bottle features the work of Louisville artist Richard Sullivan, a former Atlanta Braves baseball player. Sullivan’s stunning watercolor image is of thoroughbreds as they thunder toward the finish line, with the famed Twin Spires of Churchill Downs in the background.

“There is a poetic beauty in this year’s bottle because Richard Sullivan, the human athlete, is celebrating the equine athlete,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris.

The one-liter bottles of Woodford Reserve Bourbon are currently on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $49.99. It is available for pre-sale starting March 2 on Reserve Bar.

“My goal was to create a beautiful image of the Kentucky Derby that embodies the spirit of competition, dedication, and freedom that is required to be your best,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to capture this intense moment of competition that is shared between the human and equine athlete. A moment when everything is on the line, time stops, awareness is heightened, mind and body are one, and anything is possible.”

The Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item anticipated by bourbon and racing fans since 1999.

