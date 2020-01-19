LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even with the grey skies pink crowded the steps of Louisville’s City Hall.



"We've got a lot of work to do we've got a 10-month battle ahead of us,” Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat, said. “And the 10-month battle is for the survival of our democracy.



Hundreds showed up for Saturday’s women’s rights rally.



"Today is about women's rights and all the women have done in the past that got us here and all that women will do in 2020 especially in the upcoming leadership and elections," organizer Helpin Burke said.

Burke says the day is about unity. The call to action when it comes to combating community violence and protecting reproductive rights.



"Especially in the last legislative session women were under – their bodies were under attack, their immigration status was under attack," she expressed.

More recently, Louisville's Planned Parenthood applied for an abortion license, an action Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will work to block.

But even then, protesters are not backing down.

"I want people to see that women are supporting women in Kentucky and they are building each other up and we are forming this community that is supporting one another," Burke said.

