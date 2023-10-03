JCPS students participate in Women of Worth Conference

Each day included motivational speakers and confidence-building activities with an emphasis on relationships both with others and with yourself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Middle school and high school girls took part in the Women of Worth Conference this week.

The conference aimed to empower and motivate young women to make positive choices, overcome barriers and guide them in achieving academic success.

"How you treat others relies on how you treat yourself," student Chloe Chandler said. "So what you allow and what you don't allow and your boundaries all relies on the relationship you have inside."

Around 600 students total participated: 300 middle schoolers and 300 high schoolers.

The Jefferson County Public School event was held at the Jefferson Community Technical College Southwest Campus.

