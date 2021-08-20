The CEO of the home blames a staff breakdown

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman living in an independent-living home was dead for three days before a daughter discovered her, her family says.

Bibb County assistant coroner Lonnie Miley says 71-year-old Jewel Pounds Billing died Wednesday, Aug. 11 of natural causes.

She died at Magnolia Manor on Pierce Avenue.

But her daughters, Lawanda Jackson and Lashunda Chester says they didn’t learn she was dead until Saturday morning. Family members couldn’t reach Billings, so Lashunda went to visit and found her dead in her room.

Because of the condition of her body, the daughters say they are struggling to plan funeral arrangements.

Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark Todd says Billings’ death went unnoticed for three days due to a staff breakdown.

Todd said that his staff should have checked on Billings before Saturday. Assisted-living residents at Magnolia live in private apartments, but they can notify staff if they’re having an emergency.

He offered condolences to Billings’ family and said that it is a learning experience that he wishes they did not have to learn in this way.

"At the end of the day, they failed my mama -- they failed my family, period. There is no way around no way around it," said Billings daughter Lawanda Jackson.

Lawanda Jackson daughter of Jewel Pounds Billings said she will never get past not knowing if her mother could have been saved.

"Decomposition of her body, we weren't even able to give her a proper funeral because of that, so that's something that was taken away from us, our entire family. That's something I will never ever get over, period," said Jackson.

Lashunda Chester Jackson's sister found her mother three days after she died.

"I am traumatized for me to see my mama laying on the floor like that. I had to be the one to tell my family members that she's gone, tell my family member that she's gone and I had to be the one to find her," said Chester.

"We will use it as a teaching tool for some of the areas that we need to strengthen, the area that we fell down in. All I can say is I am sorry this happened," said Todd.

A grandson of Billings, Ladarius Chester, says those who care for seniors cannot afford mistakes.

"They are here because they need help. I don't care if it is assisted or independent, they are older people. It is a level of compassion," said Chester.

Jeremiah Jackson, Billings' son-in-law, says he cannot believe the amount of time that went by.

"Check in on your loved ones before it is too late," said Jackson.