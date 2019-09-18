LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Bowling Green woman was driving from the area to Tennessee and stopped in Millersville, Tennessee, for some gas.

That's when she realized her trunk was open; only to find a woman inside.

The woman got out of the trunk and the driver offered to call police, but while she was on the phone, the woman ran from the gas station. Police were able to find her a few hours later just outside the Millersville area. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated with unknown injuries.

Ronnie War, speaking for the Bowling Green Police Department, explained that officers continued to ask questions, trying to understand why she was in the trunk. After several interviews and newfound surveillance video, it became evident to police that the woman got into her car voluntarily.

A post by the Millersville Police Department explains earlier on in the day they were looking for the woman who could have been a victim of possible assault and kidnapping. The investigation is ongoing.