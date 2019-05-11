LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville woman will vote for the first time in her life Tuesday after a letter from the governor restoring her voting rights.

Alaina Combs served her full sentence after a nonviolent felony conviction years ago.

I’m April, she applied to have her civil rights restored. The letter signed by Governor Matt Bevin came three months later.

“It was kind of a bitter-sweet moment,” she explained. “I was really excited that I was able to participate and utilize my civic duty but then I was also, just this question that comes in my head that was like 'why did I have to go through all of that to be able to participate?'

Eligible people include felons who have completed their full sentence, including parole. They must first acquire a form from Frankfort, and to fill it out, must know specific details of any criminal case.

“You have to know what your charges are, you have to know your case numbers,” she explained.

After it’s filled out, applicants must track down a parole or probation officer to have it signed.

After that process, it’s sent to the Department of Corrections, and may eventually end up on the governor’s desk. But it’s up to the governor’s discretion to approve it, or not.

“Is there a certain criteria, to be the deciding factor for who gets restored and who doesn't? Nobody really knows what that is,” Combs explained. “How are you deciding if I get my rights restored and she does not?”

Though hundreds may apply every year, not everyone is approved.

“It's really disheartening to me when I see people work really hard and even go through the application process for restoration, and they don't even get a letter explaining why they didn't get it.”

Kentucky is one of only two states in the entire country that does not automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons.

“I have a friend, she has applied for her right to vote twice and has never gotten a response.”

In November 2015, outgoing Governor Steve Beshear signed an executive order to restore voting rights for offenders with nonviolent felony convictions. It would have affected 100,000 people. Governor Matt Bevin reverses the order.

“Over 312,000 people in Kentucky have lost their right to vote and I know more than 240,000 of those folks are eligible,” Combs explained.

She said she’s grateful for her letter but wants to see others get the same.

