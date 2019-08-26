LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman who realized a life-long dream with the UofL women’s basketball team passed away Saturday after a battle with ovarian cancer.

STORY: Longtime UofL women's basketball fan gets longtime wish

Mary White had always wanted to play basketball for UofL, and in April, at the age of 62, her wish was finally granted.

WHAS11 was there when White got the surprise of a lifetime from her family and UofL coach Jeff Walz.

In an email Monday, White’s brother Don Oechsle wrote, “I knew this day would come, but it came too soon…She fought long and hard. Determined to hang on as long as possible.”

Oechsle said his sister’s final wishes were to be buried with her UofL jersey on, which was given to her by Coach Walz. “The dream will be close to her heart forever,” Oeschle said.

Mary White was 62.

The family has asked those wishing to honor White’s memory to support Shirley’s Way.