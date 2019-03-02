LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Dixie Highway Saturday evening.

Shively Police say the incident happened in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway near Gagel Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman in her 40’s was crossing the road towards a bus stop and was hit by one vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Dixie Highway in that area is closed while crews clear the scene.