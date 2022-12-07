Woman struck by car on Bardstown Road dies

Louisville Metro Police said the woman was in the middle of the street for "some unknown reason".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was run over by a car in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Officials said "for some unknown reason", a woman was in the middle of the street. A driver reportedly "could not avoid" striking her with their car.

The woman was transported to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to LMPD.

There were reportedly no other injuries reported; the driver and vehicle remained at the scene of the accident.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

