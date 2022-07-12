Woman ID'd after being struck by vehicle on Bardstown Road

The coroner said the 59-year-old victim died from blunt force injuries following the early Wednesday incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after a woman was struck and killed on Bardstown Road, authorities have now released her identity.

Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries.

Louisville police responded after Scott was hit by a vehicle in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to their preliminary investigation, LMPD said Scott was in the middle of the street for unknown reasons and the driver of the vehicle “could not avoid striking her with their car.”

Scott was transported to UofL Hospital where she later died. The driver did remain at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit says the investigation is ongoing.

