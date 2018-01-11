LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Aside from some shattered glass on the hood and a dented front bumper, the orange Louisville EMS ambulance does not appear to have too much damage. It’s impressive, considering a Louisville woman stole it and took it for an early morning ride, leading police on a chase and crashing into two cars along the way.

"We're just thankful it wasn't any worse," Louisville EMS Col. Diane Vogel said. "I mean that's a big truck to have out there."

Vogel said she got the call around 3:15 a.m. Thursday about a stolen ambulance. According to Vogel, an EMT team had just finished an unrelated run at Norton Hospital downtown. One of the EMTs had gone into the hospital while the other EMT had unlocked the ambulance, then walked around the truck to get her jacket from the back.

"She heard the driver door shut," Vogel said. "And she thought that her partner had gotten out of the hospital pretty quickly right behind her because she thought, 'That was fast.'"

But it wasn't her partner. Vogel said the EMT saw an arm close the door and realized it was not her fellow EMT. She hopped out of the ambulance when it started moving and yelled at the driver, identified as Stacey Tomes, 41, to stop the ambulance.

"The crews were following policy. They had the truck locked," Vogel said. "I don't think you can ever put processes or safeguards in to keep anything from ever happening."

St. Matthews Police said Tomes drove the ambulance to St. Matthews and rear-ended a car at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Breckinridge Lane, which then hit a St. Matthews Police cruiser. Both the officer and the person inside the car are expected to be all right.

"That vehicle became almost a weapon at that point and our officers wanted to make sure that no one else was injured," St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said.

Police said Tomes then drove to her home on St. Germaine Court and tried to run away before police arrested her.

"She made some statements," Wilkerson said. "Obviously she was at the hospital for a reason and they basically told her to - I believe she was causing a disturbance there."

This past March, a Bullitt County ambulance was stolen by someone who crashed it into the Home of the Innocents and then ran away. Last Christmas, a man stole a Clark County ambulance and was finally stopped after a chase in Washington County.

"You just don't even know," Vogel said. "We may never see another one in 10 years, but that doesn't mean we won't review it and try to put any safeguards in that we possibly can."

St. Matthews Police is charging Tomes with wanton endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and evading police.

