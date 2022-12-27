Woman in her 70s stabbed in Shively

"There is no danger to the community," according to Shively Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in her 70s is suffering from a stab wound in the hospital after an incident on Monday.

Around 8 p.m., Shively Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to an SPD press release.

Officers on scene found a woman in her 70s had been stabbed.

The woman was transported to a hospital in the area; she is expected to survive her injuries, according to police officials.

The incident reportedly involved people who knew each other.

Officers say all individuals involved have been accounted for and "there is no danger to the community."

