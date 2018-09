LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD is investigating a violent incident in a Kroger parking lot in Louisville.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 26, a woman was walking to her car outside the grocery store on South Third Street when she was confronted and stabbed by another woman. The suspect also took her purse.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

