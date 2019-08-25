LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Shortly after 11:30 Saturday night LMPD Second Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of South 35th Street.

Upon arrival officers determined a black female in her late teens had sustained multiple gunshot wounds while inside the residence.

The victim was alert and talking while being transported to University Hospital. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in this case. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.