LMPD: Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to the call at the 300 block of Macon Avenue near Shelbyville Road around 6:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman critically injured and transported her to the hospital LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said police responded to the call at the 300 block of Macon Avenue near Shelbyville Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, he said they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell said due to her injuries the Homicide Unit is investigating. He also said they found the suspect on Frankfort Avenue, and "all parties involved have been accounted for."

No identities have been released at this time.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.