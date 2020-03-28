BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A precious moment between great-grandmother and newborn Maverick was captured on camera Wednesday near Brandenburg, Kentucky.

As the two day old baby was cradled in the arms of his mother, Timi-Michelle Tolhurst, his great-grandmother waved from the other side of the glass.

“You could definitely see her teeth with that big grin, she was very excited, very happy,” said Tolhurst.

Maverick is Granny Rose’s 20th great-grandchild.

It’s not the grand introduction Tolhurst had in mind nine months ago, but it’s the first place she knew she had to go after leaving the hospital.

“You never know what's going to happen in the world, even on a healthy day, so I just wanted you to see your 20th great grandchild in person.”



The double pained patio door may have been a painful proof of moments we don't want to miss amid the global pandemic, but no structure could contain the joy a new baby brings.



“It was just important to me to lift her spirits, and mine a little bit,” said Tolhurst.



While great-grandma has had to skip on some duties for now, like rocking Maverick to sleep, she knows big brother Michael is happy to fill in for the time being.



“I told her once this is lifted, she'd be the first one to hold him.”



This trio tackling today's troubles with a simple, but perfect gift.

Tolhurst’s father has not held baby Maverick yet either as they continue to social distance, but 65 year old and four-day-old newborn share the same birthday.

