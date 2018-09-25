LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Watching gallons of water pour from her ceiling, Myah Davis told WHAS 11 News she felt hopeless after a pipe burst in her home of 13 years.

“I couldn't stop it. I couldn't stop it from raining. I couldn't do anything,” Davis explained.

Davis said it was chaos. In a matter of minutes, a leak turned into a downpour. Then, parts of her ceiling came crashing down, almost hitting her son.

“I'm like get up, it's about to fall. He had to jump up and run in the kitchen. The water soaked through so fast, I've never seen a ceiling fall that fast,” Davis said.

Her home was soaking wet, but now in her time of need, Davis said property managers have left her out to dry. She said they’re not providing a hotel or even another unit for her to stay in. Instead, she says a representative from Winterwood Property Management suggested she still live at the home.

“The ceiling is still exposed,” she explained. “Would you and your family want to live where the carpet is up, the concrete is showing? How can we come in here and live?”

Davis believes Winterwood should cover the expenses of her damaged belongings, not her renters’ insurance since it was a maintenance issue that caused the damage in the first place.

A representative from Winterwood told WHAS 11 News that they're aware of the situation and are actively in the process of resolving the issue but would not answer any other questions.

“They could have just a little bit more compassion for me and my three children,” Davis said.

Davis is staying with family for now. She said she would like to see a total renovation to the home.

She said they’re still charging her rent, but she refuses to stay in the home in that condition.

