SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — When it's a phone scam involving police, people may be more likely to trust the call, but one woman lost some big money after a scammer claimed to be the Shepherdsville police department.

Louisville Metro P.D. called Shepherdsville P.D. Monday morning to warn them of the scam.

"These folks are using different police departments, different federal agencies. the latest one is Shepherdsville police," Chief Rick McCubbin said. "It's unfortunately one of a dozen that people are receiving every day."

A scammer pretending to be with the department told a young woman she had a federal warrant out for her arrest and that she could pay it off by putting $4,000 on Office Depot gift cards.

"You're giving them the back of the gift card number, is how they're getting the money immediately. At that point, your card is literally empty as you're holding it and they've got your money, in seconds," Chief McCubbin said.

It is a big red flag, according to McCubbin, that the caller said the woman could pay off a warrant.

"Police don't really enforce federal warrants," he said. "We're not going to call you and give you a heads up if you're wanted. we're going to show up."

McCubbin said scammers typically request a dollar amount in the few-thousands because it's attainable.

"I have seen it much lower, but unfortunately I have seen it much larger," he said. "I guess in their mind people have that in the bank."

McCubbin warns that scammers will go after everyone, especially during the holiday season when all kinds of thefts, burglaries and scams rise. In this case, it was a young woman affected, while many scammers target the elderly.

"It's not necessarily a crime until you have a victim," McCubbin said. "Just use common sense and you're not going to fall victim."

If you have any information about this scam, you can reach out to Shepherdsville Police or LMPD.

