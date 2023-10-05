Woman reported missing after officials believe she walked out of a Louisville hospital

Latonya Darden was last seen on Monday morning at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital on Dutchmans Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are attempting to locate a woman after they said she walked out of a hospital in Louisville and hasn't been seen since.

Latonya Darden, 53, was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Monday at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital on Dutchmans Lane, according to an LMPD news release.

She was being treated at the hospital when officials say she appeared to have "walked away."

Darden does not have any of her personal items and may be lost. She may be wearing a light-colored denim dress or a hospital gown and booties, officials say.

She also may be in crisis and suffers from seizures. According to LMPD, she may be unable to communicate.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call (502) 574-5673.

