LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman says she is lucky to be alive after miraculously surviving a hit-and-run crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Friday.

Lou Ann Morris called the crash horrifying after her car flipped forward several times. When it came to a stop, it landed on all four wheels, and somehow Morris got out with only a few scratches.

"I'm sore and I'm a little nervous driving," Morris said. "I can't believe it wasn't much worse honestly."

Morris was heading towards Oldham County Friday morning.

"I wanted to pass a tractor-trailer so I was in the fast lane and the tractor trailer was in the slow lane," Morris said.

She tried to switch lanes to get in front of the trailer, until she noticed a black sedan speeding.

"I went back in the middle of the lane and then all of a sudden, [the black sedan] just swerved left again and hit me," Morris said. "The car then took off and I was just yelling, 'Jesus, Jesus!'"

The hit sent her car sideways causing her to hit the cable barrier before she found her vehicle tumbling forward. The windshield of her Nissan Xterra was caved in and her bumper was destroyed.

"I opened the door and stepped out," Morris said. "I had cuts, bruises, swelling, and muscle pain and that's it."

About a handful of other drivers pulled over to lend a helping hand.

"I can't tell you how much that meant to me, that these [drivers] would stop and pitch in and help a person in need," Morris said.

Witnesses told Morris the responsible driver who got away was driving a black BMW sedan.

"I was shocked, then I was angry that somebody could do this," Morris said. "What reason would they have to run and not stop to check me out?"

Morris turned her anger into action by sharing images and the story of the crash on social media. It gained hundreds of shares. She hopes the Facebook post will spread awareness and help her find answers.

"We need to find the person who did this," Morris said. "If they did that to me, what else are they doing to other people?"

Louisville Metro Police are calling the crash a hit-and-run. They are investigating and have yet to complete the police report.

