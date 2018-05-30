LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It was supposed to be just another Thursday for Sue Budd when she pulled onto Dixie Highway on May 24. That's when she said a freak accident struck.

"The wheel came off and the car went way out of control, and I was headed into oncoming traffic so I turned," she said. "I overcorrected, the officers say, and that caused my SUV to flip six or seven times."

Budd said her car finally skid to a halt on its side, trapping her inside.

"Everything stopped and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm alive. I lost my car. What am I going to do?'" she said.

While she was trapped inside her car, Budd said she heard a woman's voice come through her shattered window.

"She was saying, 'Are you there? Are you with me? Stay with me, baby!'" she said. "She didn't have to come over there and do that. There was gasoline gushing everywhere."

Budd said Thursday was also her wedding anniversary with her late husband. She said while her husband was watching over her, the stranger was her other guardian angel that day.

"I didn't have anybody," she said. "I don't have children. My husband has passed and that meant something, having somebody there at such a bad time."

Budd said the woman stayed with her until firefighters arrived to cut her out of her car and take her to the hospital. Budd left the hospital after several hours with some bumps and bruises - and quest to find this Good Samaritan.

"I would love to find her. Don't know her name. I don't know what she looks like," she said. "I never saw her because I was pinned in the car and I couldn't move at all. I heard a lot of voices but she was the one who was concentrated on me and she was the one trying to get in touch with me."

Anyone with information about this Good Samaritan can contact Budd on her Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV