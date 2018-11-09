LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A fallen tree is at the center of a cleanup dispute near Churchill Downs – the tree came down before heavy rains moved in Saturday.

A portion of a tree on Longfield Avenue fell on Julie Hawkins’ home.

The tree is located on the property of the VFW Post 6182.

Branches from that tree hung over Hawkins’ fence line and fell and hit her home.

Hawkins says the VFW should pay to remove it and she doesn’t have the $2,000 deductible.

Melvin Reed, the quartermaster of the VFW, says before he gets involved, he wants to hear from her insurance company.

“You feel trapped. It’s overwhelming. That’s what it is. It’s overwhelming,” Hawkins said.

Reed said, “Once I hear from her insurance company, if they say we are not going to pay for hers, it’s okay if you start taking off limbs off her yard, off her house, then we will do that.”

The tree currently covers the front and side entrances of Hawkins’ home.

Reed says the VFW is in a tight spot financially to even pay to remove the tree on their property.

