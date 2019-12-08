A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash at Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue around 5 a.m. on August 12. According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, a woman driving a Dodge Neon was speeding southbound on Southern Parkway when she lost control of the car, crossing into the northbound lanes and hitting a tree.

The driver and a male passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. The driver died from her injuries and the passenger appears to have non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.

Police said that alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in this crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

