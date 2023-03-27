1 woman killed, 1 man hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Louisville on Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Around 11:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Madison Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported to UofL Hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.