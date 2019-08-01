MULDRAUGH, Ky. — KSP responded to an accident on Dixie Highway in Meade County on January 7.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a car traveling north crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and hit another car driving south.

Judy Smith, 58, was in the vehicle traveling south. She was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died.

The person driving the other car was taking to Hardin Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP continues to investigate the collision.