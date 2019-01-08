LINCOLN, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The woman killed after a gas pipeline explosion in Lincoln County early Thursday morning has been identified.

RELATED: What pipeline caused the Lincoln County, Kentucky explosion?

58-year-old Lisa Renee Derringer was killed in the explosion. Five people were injured and five to seven people are still unaccounted for according to Don Gilliam, the director of Lincoln County Emergency Management.

RELATED: 'There's just nothing left' | 5 to 7 missing after massive explosion rocks Lincoln County, Kentucky

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a rupture in a 30-inch gas pipeline less than a mile away from U.S. 127 caused an explosion that caught at least six structures on fire. Officials said they are still not sure what caused it. Residents in Moreland and Hustonville have been evacuated.

RELATED: 'Sounded like a big ol' jet engine' | Neighbors react after fatal Lincoln County gas explosion

This is a developing story

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.