Woman killed in I-264 crash, LMPD says

A vehicle was driving eastbound on I-264E when, for some "unknown reason", the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the concrete center median.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a car crash on I-264 early on Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on I-264E around 2:30 a.m.

LMPD said a Chevy SUV was driving eastbound on I-264E when, for some "unknown reason", the driver, a woman whose identity remains unknown at this time, lost control of the vehicle and hit the concrete center median.

She was transported to UofL Hospital were she died from her injuries.

Officers said she was the only person in the vehicle and was unrestrained.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

