Coroner IDs woman involved in fatal Cherokee Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, a woman involved in a fatal Bonnycastle neighborhood car crash has been identified.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) preliminary investigation revealed 26-year-old Alexis Sabatino struck a tree on the side of the road after losing control of the car.
As a result, Sabatino received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
