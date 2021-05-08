x
Coroner IDs woman involved in fatal Cherokee Road crash

LMPD says 26-year-old Alexis Sabatino lost control of her car and struck a tree Friday evening. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, a woman involved in a fatal Bonnycastle neighborhood car crash has been identified. 

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road. 

The Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) preliminary investigation revealed 26-year-old Alexis Sabatino struck a tree on the side of the road after losing control of the car. 

As a result, Sabatino received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

    

