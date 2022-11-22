LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

Louisville Metro Police said she was found approximately two miles away from where the shooting was reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers responding to the shooting reportedly found the victim of the shooting around two miles away near the Russell neighborhood. This would've been approximately a five-minute drive or a nearly 40-minute walk away from the shooting.

The woman was found near 15th Street and Broadway and was transported to UofL Hospital. According to officers, she's expected to survive.

LMPD detectives are currently investigating and there are no suspects in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.