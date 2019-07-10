LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman says she was inspired to build a community home for cancer patients after losing several loved ones to the disease

"We never know when it's going to hit our front door," founder of Inge's House, Tiffany Brandon Stoner said. "I lost my aunt who raised me, who had cervical cancer 27 years ago, and she was at home taking care of my uncle Harry who also has lung cancer,."

In 2014 it hit close to home, once again.

"My cousin Inge Debro had breast cancer," Stoner said.



Inge Debro was the straw that broke the camel's back.



"After running more tests, [Debro] was diagnosed with stage three and four breast cancer," Stoner said. "She was trying to find resources, getting on the internet and finding limited resources. I knew she was single and it wasn't like she had a spouse that she can depend on."



Debro was 43-years-old when she died in 2015. Stoner says her last days on earth were dark and lonely.



"No one should have to go through this and deal with this while trying to heal and fight this serious disease," she said.



A new organization, called Inge's House, is on that mission.



"Holistic services that every woman who's battling cancer would be able to benefit from," Stoner explained.

The 5-bedroom home will provide services to women in need who are battling cancer.

While going through chemo, they'll have meals provided to them, transportaion to and from their doctor visits and access to programs and counselors.



"When you're losing your mobility, you're losing your independence, you're probably having financial crisis – all those types of things impact our mind and our health," she said.



And could cloud their road toward healing.



"You want to have your space, you want to have your quiet time, and you want to have your reflection time," she said.



A community home she hopes to open in Spring 2020.



"It's a domino effect, it effects everyone, and we need each other, so that somebody doesn't feel like they're facing it alone."

