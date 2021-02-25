Pedestrian killed in collision on Breckenridge Lane

LMPD said a woman was struck and killed when she attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Breckenridge Ln. near Landside Dr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed after a vehicle struck her on Breckenridge Ln., according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They said a woman was struck by a passenger vehicle when she attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Breckenridge Ln. near Landside Dr.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

This story may be updated.

