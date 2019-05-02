LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman who died after getting hit by a car over the weekend.

The woman was 41-year-old Cynthia Inabnitt, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

In the initial report, Shively Police said that the woman was attempting to cross Dixie Highway around 7:45 p.m. when she was hit by one vehicle.

Inabnitt was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.