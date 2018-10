LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman who was found guilty in the stabbing death of a Portland teen will not see any jail time.

A judge sentenced Tiffany James to 5 years of probation and home incarceration.

She was found guilty in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Madison Branch during a fight near a convenience store in 2017.

A jury found her guilty of reckless homicide in September and had recommended a 5-year prison sentence.

