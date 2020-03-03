LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular trampoline business is facing a lawsuit after a woman says she was hurt while at the facility.

In the lawsuit, Allison Lyons said she was jumping on a trampoline at Defy Louisville where no children under 7 were allowed but kids had gotten onto the trampoline.

In the middle of a back flip, the lawsuit said Lyons had to adjust herself to not hit the children and injured her knee. She said the injury later required multiple surgeries.

Lyons said the facility didn’t have enough employees to supervise the different areas.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial.

Defy Louisville hasn’t replied to a request for comment.

