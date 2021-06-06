Woman dies after crash on St. Andrews Church Rd.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. One of them later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash in Louisville Friday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), the driver of an SUV crossed the centerline on St. Andrews Church Rd. and sideswiped another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle overcorrected, going into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle head on.

The drivers of the second and third vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the drivers, 71-year-old Constance Denton, later died.

The driver of the SUV was cited for no insurance and no driver’s license.

The traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.

