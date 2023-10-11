Woman dead after crashing into utility pole in south Louisville, police say

LMPD said the vehicle was headed southbound when the woman driving lost control, drove off the road, overcorrected and then hit a utility pole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a fiery crash in south Louisville early Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to the crash on 12400 block of Lower River Road around 1:50 a.m.

LMPD said the vehicle was headed southbound when the woman driving lost control, drove off the road, overcorrected and then hit a utility pole. Police said this caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

PRP Fire and EMS responded to the on scene, and the fire department was able to extinguish the flames. However, EMS pronounced the woman dead. No other vehicles were involved.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

