LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As runners prepare for the Triple Crown of Running or the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and marathon, one woman is cautioning other runners that the trails might not be as safe as you think.

“It was just instant alert,” Kristen Nelson said.

Nelson was running near Big Rock in Cherokee Park early Tuesday morning when she said she heard someone coming up behind her.

She turned to see a man on a bike.

“I immediately knew something wasn’t right,” Nelson said.

He asked her if she knew what time it was, and then she said he ditched his bike and started chasing her.

“I just took off running and screaming as loud as I could,” Nelson said.

Nelson called 911, and officers confirmed they came out to meet her.

The investigation is ongoing, but LMPD Public Information Officer Beth Ruoff is warning other runners, especially women, to be careful.

“The biggest thing is just being able to look around while you’re running, not to just have tunnel vision,” Ruoff said.

Ruoff suggested people run with a partner or during daylight hours, but it’s always a good idea to be aware.

“It’s more risk aversion than elimination,” Ruoff said.

Nelson plans to run with a partner from now on, but says nothing can scare her away from running.

“Runners, it’s just in their blood to run,” Nelson said.

If you have any information about this incident, call (502) 574-LMPD.

