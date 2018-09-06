LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The driver responsible for hitting three people as they were crossing the street near Churchill Downs is behind bars, charged with DUI.

Witnesses at the scene told WHAS11 News they saw police giving Veronica Blanton a field sobriety test after the crash near 3rd Street and Central Avenue.

Her arrest report says she admitted to drinking and shows she failed the sobriety test, blowing a .114.

Blanton is charged with DUI and assault.

The three victims were all transported to the hospital with one of the children having serious injuries.



