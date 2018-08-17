LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter appeared in front of a judge on Aug. 17.

Danesha Peden is charged with three counts of murder, arson, and assault. Police said she set fire in the hallway of an apartment building along Shanks Lane off Cane Run Road in 2017.

Archimeda Riley, her 16-year-old daughter Savanna Cooper and son Kameron Harris died in that fire.

Riley's husband filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the apartment building C3 Holdings. The lawsuit claims Peden was able to access the building because the deadbolt on the front door was not working properly.

The suit also argues there were not proper smoke detectors, fire alarms, or sprinkler systems.

Peden will appear back in court on Nov. 19.

