JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Jennings County woman is charged with theft after allegedly stealing and wearing another woman’s dentures, according to the Jennings Co. Sheriff's Office.

A woman reported that Joann Childers had stolen her dentures, and Childers’ probation officer noticed she was wearing dentures that were obviously not her own.

Deputies found the dentures with the victim’s name on them in Childers’ home.

